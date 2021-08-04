Fly to Space With SpaceX’s First Civilian Mission, but From Your Couch

Facelifted 2023 BMW 8 Series Caught Testing With New Infotainment Screen

Codenamed G14 for the fixed-head coupe, the 8 Series replaces the 6 Series and serves as the spiritual successor of the E31 from the 1990s. A four-seat grand tourer with not exactly much legroom for the rear passengers, the Porsche 911-rivaling model is going to receive a mid-cycle refresh in 2022. 18 photos



Camouflaged only up front and out back, the Life Cycle Impulse won’t bring too many differences over the pre-facelift 8 Series. The 2023 model year isn’t going to differ too much from the driver’s point of view either, save for the updated touchscreen position at the center top of the dashboard.



The squared-off display is probably augmented by iDrive 8, the latest-generation operating system that debuted in the iX and i4 electric vehicles. A highlight of iDrive 8 is called BMW ID, a clever system that monitors patterns and learns from them to get accustomed to the user’s preferences.



As opposed to the controversial M3 and M4 for the 2021 model year, the



Under the hood, the Munich-based automaker is certain to electrify all engine options with mild-hybrid assistance. The 8er has recently welcomed a 48-volt turbo diesel powerplant, and the mild-hybrid part contributes with 11 horsepower whenever possible thanks to an integrated starter generator.



Higher up the pecking order, prospective customers will be offered V8 engines in the guise of the N63/S63 in different states of tune. The M8 Competition is the current range-topping engine, but with the introduction of the M5 CS that develops 635 PS (626 horsepower) and 750 Nm (553 pound-feet) of torque, the most exciting iteration of the 8 Series could use a little bump as well.