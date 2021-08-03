Numbers-Matching 1934 BMW R 11 Series 5 Costs More Than a 2021 S 1000 RR

5 BMW Motorcycle Heritage on Display at the Saratoga Automobile Museum

We hope you’ve been consistent with your savings, because it’s time to put them to good use. 25 photos



Motorrad’s numbers-matching artifact – which was assembled during the final year of production for this model – can only be described as the two-wheeler equivalent of a precious treasure chest. In fact, we dare say this Beemer is to a moto-loving petrolhead what Sauron’s ring was to Gollum in the Lord of the Rings series (or something like that).



Odd comparisons aside, you’ll be intrigued to learn that Bavaria’s jewel is making its way to the auction block on Bring A Trailer. As you might expect, this bad boy is pricier than the vast majority of BMW’s modern machines, having fetched a generous top bid of $24,000 so far. If you happen to be sitting on a sizeable pile of spare cash, you may enter the BaT



Now that we’ve caught your attention, let’s take a minute to remind ourselves about R 11’s main specs and features. In this manner, you can get a clear idea as to what we’re dealing with here, even if this creature is more of a showpiece rather than a bike that’ll be ridden on a daily basis.



Within its steel framework, the Series 5 packs a four-stroke 745cc flat-twin powerplant that’s good for up to 20 hp at 4,000 rpm. The air-cooled mill comes with a single 24 mm (0.9 inches) Amal carburetor and a compression ratio of 5.5:1. Its force travels to a shaft final drive by means of a three-speed transmission, resulting in a top speed of 69 mph (112 kph). In many ways, old-school motorcycles are a lot like fine wine; the older they are, the better. We’re all pretty thrilled about rides from the ‘70s and ‘80s, but that excitement tends to grow tenfold when you bring a pre-WWII bike into the equation. Take, for instance, the untainted 1934 BMW R 11 Series 5 featured in the photo gallery above.Motorrad’s numbers-matching artifact – which was assembled during the final year of production for this model – can only be described as the two-wheeler equivalent of a precious treasure chest. In fact, we dare say this Beemer is to a moto-loving petrolhead what Sauron’s ring was to Gollum in the Lord of the Rings series (or something like that).Odd comparisons aside, you’ll be intrigued to learn that Bavaria’s jewel is making its way to the auction block on Bring A Trailer. As you might expect, this bad boy is pricier than the vast majority of BMW’s modern machines, having fetched a generous top bid of $24,000 so far. If you happen to be sitting on a sizeable pile of spare cash, you may enter the BaT auction until Thursday, August 5.Now that we’ve caught your attention, let’s take a minute to remind ourselves about R 11’s main specs and features. In this manner, you can get a clear idea as to what we’re dealing with here, even if this creature is more of a showpiece rather than a bike that’ll be ridden on a daily basis.Within its steel framework, the Series 5 packs a four-stroke 745cc flat-twin powerplant that’s good for up to 20 hp at 4,000 rpm. The air-cooled mill comes with a single 24 mm (0.9 inches) Amal carburetor and a compression ratio of 5.5:1. Its force travels to a shaft final drive by means of a three-speed transmission, resulting in a top speed of 69 mph (112 kph).

