BMW M8 What? Manhart’s M850i Convertible Is Way More Powerful

Due to its simple yet elegant design, the BMW M8 is arguably one of the best-looking vehicles in the M Division’s stable. It is also extremely powerful and quick off-the-line, yet not in the brutal way of the smaller M4, but more like an intercontinental cruiser.
However, instead of building their latest project around the M8, Manhart chose the M850i model, in the Convertible body style. And it’s quite alright, because they have actually made it way more powerful than the full-blown M car.
The tuner has worked its magic on the turbochargers and has installed a new intercooler and sports air filter. A stainless steel exhaust system, said to enhance the soundtrack, and an ECU remap round off the upgrades under the hood and help lift the output to 710 ps (700 hp / 522 kW) and 925 Nm (682 lb-ft) of torque. Racing downpipes and an OPF delete are also on the menu, though since they don’t have TUV approval, they are aimed at markets outside Germany.
Compared to the stock M850i Convertible, which has ‘only’ 530 ps (523 hp / 390 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) available via the right pedal, and does the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.9 seconds, that’s a healthy power boost. However, Manhart didn’t say anything about the performance of the enhanced open-top model, yet we are probably looking at around 3.5 seconds from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph). Top speed is electronically limited to 250 kph (155 mph) in the OEM variant.
Even the 9x20-inch front and 10.5x20-inch rear wheels, wrapped in 245/35 and 275/30 tires respectively, sport the golden trim, which is Manhart’s signature. The whole body has been brought closer to the asphalt by 30 mm (1.2 in) with the H&R lowering springs, contributing to the updated looks alongside the new carbon fiber chin and ducktail spoilers, and carbon or ceramic-coated tailpipes, 100 mm (4 in) in diameter.
Christened the MH8 700, the tuned M850 Convertible has the typical Manhart logos inside and out as well. And speaking of the cockpit, the tuner chose to call it a day after tweaking the steering wheel and replacing the paddle shifters behind it with new ones made of carbon fiber. These, together with the new logos that decorate the steering wheel and center console, are the only upgrades here, while the rest of the cabin is dressed in the OEM black leather upholstery, with the occasional white stitching providing some discreet contrast.
The tuner has worked its magic on the turbochargers and has installed a new intercooler and sports air filter. A stainless steel exhaust system, said to enhance the soundtrack, and an ECU remap round off the upgrades under the hood and help lift the output to 710 ps (700 hp / 522 kW) and 925 Nm (682 lb-ft) of torque. Racing downpipes and an OPF delete are also on the menu, though since they don’t have TUV approval, they are aimed at markets outside Germany.
Compared to the stock M850i Convertible, which has ‘only’ 530 ps (523 hp / 390 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) available via the right pedal, and does the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.9 seconds, that’s a healthy power boost. However, Manhart didn’t say anything about the performance of the enhanced open-top model, yet we are probably looking at around 3.5 seconds from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph). Top speed is electronically limited to 250 kph (155 mph) in the OEM variant.
Even the 9x20-inch front and 10.5x20-inch rear wheels, wrapped in 245/35 and 275/30 tires respectively, sport the golden trim, which is Manhart’s signature. The whole body has been brought closer to the asphalt by 30 mm (1.2 in) with the H&R lowering springs, contributing to the updated looks alongside the new carbon fiber chin and ducktail spoilers, and carbon or ceramic-coated tailpipes, 100 mm (4 in) in diameter.
Christened the MH8 700, the tuned M850 Convertible has the typical Manhart logos inside and out as well. And speaking of the cockpit, the tuner chose to call it a day after tweaking the steering wheel and replacing the paddle shifters behind it with new ones made of carbon fiber. These, together with the new logos that decorate the steering wheel and center console, are the only upgrades here, while the rest of the cabin is dressed in the OEM black leather upholstery, with the occasional white stitching providing some discreet contrast.