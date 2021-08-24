BMW Patents M7 and M9 Names, What Is Next for the German Brand?

BMW has patented the M7 and M9 names, a trademark filing has revealed. While the trademark for the M7 on behalf of BMW is not new at all, as the company has previously done this before, the M9 name is completely new. Some people think it will lead to a halo car.
Back in April 2018, BMW applied for the M7 patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. As you have since observed, that did not lead to a production-spec M7. A performance-oriented version of the 7 Series has not materialized yet, and the most powerful ever made remains the M760Li xDrive with its V12.
The latest patents for BMW have been uncovered in the Philippines, with the Intellectual Property Office in Manila. As CarBuzz noted, these just refer to trademarks for the M7 and M9 names, although it is unusual for BMW to register these names in the Philippines instead of Germany or the U.S., if we think about it.
This led to further speculation about the upcoming models in the BMW range. Next year will mark the BMW M division's 50th anniversary, which is expected to bring several special editions of the German brand's models.
BMW could go the distance and launch an anniversary edition of every M car in its current offer. Some of those special edition models could become more valuable in the future. So, with the M7 clarified, what could the M9 become?
Well, it is believed that BMW could launch a halo car that would be based on the 8 Series. To be more specific, the M8 version of the model would be considered as the basis for the alleged M9, and it could become one of the most powerful cars ever made by the German brand.
On the other hand, BMW might just prepare for the future and safeguard all its potential model names just in case someone else considers using them on their cars. If we look at the M7 trademark, which has been in place for years now, it is evident that not all trademarked names turn into production cars.
The latest patents for BMW have been uncovered in the Philippines, with the Intellectual Property Office in Manila. As CarBuzz noted, these just refer to trademarks for the M7 and M9 names, although it is unusual for BMW to register these names in the Philippines instead of Germany or the U.S., if we think about it.
This led to further speculation about the upcoming models in the BMW range. Next year will mark the BMW M division's 50th anniversary, which is expected to bring several special editions of the German brand's models.
BMW could go the distance and launch an anniversary edition of every M car in its current offer. Some of those special edition models could become more valuable in the future. So, with the M7 clarified, what could the M9 become?
Well, it is believed that BMW could launch a halo car that would be based on the 8 Series. To be more specific, the M8 version of the model would be considered as the basis for the alleged M9, and it could become one of the most powerful cars ever made by the German brand.
On the other hand, BMW might just prepare for the future and safeguard all its potential model names just in case someone else considers using them on their cars. If we look at the M7 trademark, which has been in place for years now, it is evident that not all trademarked names turn into production cars.