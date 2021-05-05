Facelifted BMW 8 Series Gets Larger Infotainment Screen, Smaller Headlights

The executive GT market has gotten a bit thinner lately, with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and Convertible out of the picture since last year, meaning that BMW no longer had to work as hard to revamp its 8 Series lineup.
Unveiled back in 2018, not long after its racing version debuted at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the BMW 8 Series is only the second ever Bimmer to wear this nameplate.
You can have it as either a coupe, a convertible, and even as a four-door coupe, which is the only version that can actually fit regular sized passengers in the rear.
Technically, the current 8 series is a re-branded 6 Series, with BMW choosing to position it more upmarket to steal some sales from models like the ill-fated S-Class Coupe and even the Bentley Continental GT, despite being just a tad larger than a 4 Series Coupe.
Unlike the latest 4 Series though, the biggest coupe from BMW uses a much more traditional design language, with the front end devoid of any controversial features or a gargantuan kidney grille.
After almost three years on the market, the 8 Series is up for a mid-cycle facelift soon, but that doesn’t mean that the exterior will suffer that many changes when it comes to the exterior design.
Called LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) in BMW-speak, the revamp will include some redesigned front and rear bumpers, slightly slimmer headlights and some new graphics for the taillights, with most of the exterior remaining identical.
Spied for the first time as an 8 Series Convertible, the model’s interior will get a larger touchscreen for the infotainment system, which is expected to switch to BMW’s latest iDrive 8.0, currently only present on the iX electric SUV.
Engine wise, the entire powertrain lineup will remain the same as well, but all engines should be getting a 48V mild-hybrid system as standard, from the base inline-sixes to the twin-turbocharged V8s.
