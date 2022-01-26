2023 BMW 8 Series LCI Receives Standard Iconic Glow Kidney Grilles and M Sports Package

Refreshed for the 2023 model year, the 8er makes no excuses for the Iconic Glow kidney grilles. Complemented by more generous lower air intakes and a Dark Shadow diffuser insert in the rear apron, this look-at-me upgrade is rounded off by 19-inch M alloys and M sports brakes with blue calipers.
BMW has also made the M Sports Package standard for the 840i and 840d variants. Extended Merino leather upholstery and multi-contour seats are standard as well, along with a 12.3-inch touchscreen. Two newly-designed M lightweight alloy wheels also need to be mentioned, along with four new body colors. In no particular order, these are BMW Individual Frozen Tansanit Blue, M Portimao Blue, San Remo Green, and Skyscraper Gray.
An M leather steering wheel now comes as standard in all 8er variants, whereas the M850i xDrive levels up to a specific design with decorative stitching in the BMW M GmbH colors. The M850i xDrive is also gifted with an M logo on the driver-side kidney grille, which is a little cheeky if you ask me because M Performance cars don’t feature M-specific engines.
It’s also worth mentioning the Gran Coupe is rocking four-zone automatic climate control with separate temperature and air volume control for the rear. The largest member of the 8er family, together with the coupe and convertible, further boast the Driving Assistant suite that includes a rearview camera, front collision alert, lane change warning, and so forth.
A grand total of three powertrain options will be available in the first instance, starting with the 840i and 840i xDrive that put out 333 metric horsepower from 3.0 liters and six cylinders arranged in a line. Next up, the 840d xDrive features 48-volt electrification and develops 340 ponies on full song. At the very top of the spectrum, the M850i xDrive is gifted with the N63 twin-turbo V8 on which the S63 of the M8 is based. In this application, the force-fed motor is rated at 530 ps from a displacement of 4.4 liters.
