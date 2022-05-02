2024 Ford Mustang Will Launch With Carryover Engines, No Hybrid Option for Now

The seventh generation of Ford Mustang will launch next year as a 2024 model year and a lot of speculation has been vehiculated on social media about its looks and specs. An exclusive report by Ford Authority reveals that the next Mustang will launch with carryover engines and no hybrid alternative, at least for a while.
Information has started to pour in about the next-generation Ford Mustang and the automotive journalists have started to contour the profile of the hotly anticipated muscle car. By all accounts, including a leaked image of the frontal part, the pony car will feature an evolutionary design, keeping the basics unchanged. The cabin is a different thing though, and spy photos showed that Ford has opted for a substantial redesign.
Mechanical-wise, the Mustang is expected to remain largely unchanged. No all-wheel-drive setup should be expected, and no new engine will be on offer at launch time. This is according to an exclusive report by Ford Authority, which reveals that the 2.3-liter inline-four EcoBoost engine and the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine will soldier on. This means that hybrid versions of the two engines would not be available at launch, as rumored before. The situation might change later on though, as Ford still needs to meet stringent environmental requirements.
What is not known is whether or not the 2024 Ford Mustang lineup will offer the same power levels as the current models. In S550 Mustang, the EcoBoost base engine delivers 310 horsepower, or 330 horsepower with the optional High Performance Package available for the EcoBoost and EcoBoost Premium trims. The V8-powered Mustang GT, GT Premium, and Mach 1 have seen their power reduced by 10 horsepower to 450 horsepower (GT and GT Premium trims) and 470 horsepower, respectively (Mach 1).
The S650 Ford Mustang will start production at the Ford Flat Rock plant in 2023 and is expected to be produced for an eight-year run. This has been already confirmed by Ford, although things might change with different regulations and market conditions.
