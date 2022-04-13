2024 Ford Mustang Uncovered, S650 Reveals Evolutionary Design

Following many rumors and spy photos, the seventh-generation Ford Mustang has been finally photographed without camouflage on its polarizing front end. From the LED headlights to the shape of the upper grille and the vents on the front bumper, a lot has to been taken in.
Ford Authority reports that we’re dealing with an evolution rather than a revolution, a smooth reinterpretation of the mid-cycle refresh that the Ford Motor Company operated for the 2018 model year. A fastback coupe finished in black, the prototype may be a global specification based on the lack of amber in the headlights and the ugly license plate holder up front.
Already confirmed with V8 power and a good ol’ stick shift, the S650 is expected to retain the EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo as the standard powertrain. The Predator supercharged V8 of the Shelby GT500 may solider on as well, given that Ford prepares to reveal the F-150 Raptor R.
These powerplants may be joined by electrified versions of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and 5.0-liter Coyote. Ford hasn’t confirmed or denied the hearsay thus far, but on the other hand, the Dearborn-based automaker needs to act quickly. In addition to ever-stringent emission and fuel economy standards, we also have to remember that the Mustang GT and Mustang Mach 1 have lost 10 horsepower and 10 pound-feet of torque for the 2022 model year.
Have a wild guess why that happened. The company didn’t go into specifics but did mention emission regulations. Given these circumstances, an electric motor would help the ‘Stang without sacrificing performance.
It’s a given that Ford will continue to employ the 10-speed automatic transmission introduced in 2017 by the F-150 line of half-ton pickups. The 10R80 in the Mustang replaces the 6R80 based on the 6HP from ZF Friedrichshafen. As the name implies, 10R80 stands for 10 forward gears, rear-wheel-drive applications, and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet).
Also worthy of note, the carparazzi recently spied the interior of the S650. A flat-bottom steering wheel opens the list of improvements, along with a digital instrument cluster. Unfortunately for some customers, the physical controls for the HVAC system are now fully digital, integrated into the central touchscreen that presumably runs SYNC 4 OS or SYNC 4A OS.
