S650 Ford Mustang Confirmed With V8 Power, Launches 2023

Icons and Performance vehicle program director Ali Jammoul said that Ford’s all-new Mustang will be launched in 2023, most likely as a 2024 model. As a brief refresher, the sixth generation premiered in December 2013 as a 2015 with independent rear suspension and a turbo four.
Codenamed S650, the successor of the S550 has been confirmed with V8 oomph. “I don’t think the V8 is going away soon,” declared Jammoul. “I see Mustang continuing to carry the V8 for now,” he told Wheels.com.au.
The most obvious culprit is the 5.0-liter Coyote, which sports double overhead camshafts rather than overhead valves. Speaking of which, General Motors embraced DOHC for the LT6 in the Corvette Z06 while Stellantis prepares to cut back on its HEMIs with the Hurricane inline-six mill.
Despite this piece of good news, the manual is on life support. “It’s clear there will be more electrification, and manual gearboxes will not be around in the future,” he added. Given that you can’t specify a stick shift in the Shelby GT500, it’s obvious that the manual’s phase-out is only a matter of time.
It’s not known if the Ford Motor Company will revive the Coyote-based 5.2L Voodoo of the Shelby GT350 for the seventh-generation Mustang, but the 5.2L Predator of the Shelby GT500 is likely to carry on.
This hunch is best explained by the Raptor R, the most extreme internal combustion-engined F-150 of them all. Scheduled to launch sometime this year, the supertruck rivals the HEMI Hellcat V8-engined Ram 1500 TRX.
One year late based on a job listing we’ve covered in February 2020, the S650 will be produced in Flat Rock, Michigan just like the S550. There’s a lot of hearsay regarding hybridization, which is only natural because zero-emission boost makes a ton of difference in terms of acceleration. The seventh generation is also expected to use a few components from the CD6 vehicle platform that underpins the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator.
On that note, it's worth remembering that Ford previewed the S650 in January 2022 with the Mustang GT3 that will race from 2024 onward with a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 built by the British peeps at M-Sport.
The most obvious culprit is the 5.0-liter Coyote, which sports double overhead camshafts rather than overhead valves. Speaking of which, General Motors embraced DOHC for the LT6 in the Corvette Z06 while Stellantis prepares to cut back on its HEMIs with the Hurricane inline-six mill.
Despite this piece of good news, the manual is on life support. “It’s clear there will be more electrification, and manual gearboxes will not be around in the future,” he added. Given that you can’t specify a stick shift in the Shelby GT500, it’s obvious that the manual’s phase-out is only a matter of time.
It’s not known if the Ford Motor Company will revive the Coyote-based 5.2L Voodoo of the Shelby GT350 for the seventh-generation Mustang, but the 5.2L Predator of the Shelby GT500 is likely to carry on.
This hunch is best explained by the Raptor R, the most extreme internal combustion-engined F-150 of them all. Scheduled to launch sometime this year, the supertruck rivals the HEMI Hellcat V8-engined Ram 1500 TRX.
One year late based on a job listing we’ve covered in February 2020, the S650 will be produced in Flat Rock, Michigan just like the S550. There’s a lot of hearsay regarding hybridization, which is only natural because zero-emission boost makes a ton of difference in terms of acceleration. The seventh generation is also expected to use a few components from the CD6 vehicle platform that underpins the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator.
On that note, it's worth remembering that Ford previewed the S650 in January 2022 with the Mustang GT3 that will race from 2024 onward with a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 built by the British peeps at M-Sport.