Lamborghini to Sound the Death Knell for the Aventador This Year, V12 on Its Death Bed Too

Lamborghini’s successor to the Murcielago, the Aventador, has blown 11 candles off its birthday cake earlier this year, and it is about to be retired altogether. The Italian automaker has officially announced that they will pull the plug on their flagship supercar in a few months, alongside the traditional V12.
That’s hardly a surprise to anyone slightly familiar with their plans, as they made it crystal clear that the Ultimae, which was presented last summer, is the model’s swansong. Production was supposed to end sooner, yet Lamborghini was forced to restart assembly in order to rebuild the 15 copies that ended up in the Atlantic Ocean, when the Felicity Ace sank in March.
In order to bid farewell to the Aventador, Lamborghini organized a road trip with two Ultimae supercars, a coupe and a roadster, which took them “from the sea to the mountains,” traveling “the roads of Emilia Romagna, and the Marches to create unique images.” Less emotional than we expected, those pictures were just released by the auto firm, and you can explore them in our gallery above.
As a reminder, the entire production lot, comprising 350 coupes and 250 roadsters, of the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is spoken for. The final copy that was still available went under the gavel on April 19, setting its owner back $1.6 million. The supercar was accompanied by a bespoke NFT, created by artists Krista Kim and Steve Aoki, in partnership with the INVNT Group.
The Aventador is the last Lambo to feature a naturally aspirated V12 engine without any electrical assistance, as its successor will get a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The 6.5-liter mill pumps out 780 ps (769 hp / 574 kW) at 8,500 rpm and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque at 6,750 rpm in the Ultimae. This version can deal with the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in 2.8 seconds and has a 355 kph (221 mph) top speed.
