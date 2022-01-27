Aventador Ultimae Launching Into Space Becomes Lamborghini's First-Ever NFT Collection

Space Time Memory. Take those words and imprint them somewhere in your grey matter. Why? Simply because they represent the first NFT from famed Automobili Lamborghini, created in collaboration with Swiss artist Fabian Oefner.
That's right, people; if you had any doubt that NFTs and all that jazz are really going somewhere, Lamborghini's move should help you realize that maybe it's not just a fad; digital art is serious business.
Even now, there have been several automotive companies involved in NFT collections, but when a name like Lambo gets in on the game, you know you need to start paying attention. Here's what's going down.
Oefner and his team shook hands with Lamborghini to produce an NFT depicting a Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae looking like Earth's very own shooting star.
From here, you can see Ultimae breaking apart as it shoots off into space. Well, those 1,500 individual parts were studied and photographed at Lambo's Sant Agata Bolognese factory. These components and stratosphere were then assembled into one image that includes 600 million pixels. Just imagine working on this project.
Beyond this, Lamborghini is actually auctioning off physical objects dubbed Space Keys. In total, five Keys have been created using carbon fiber that was sent to the International Space Station Back in 2020. That carbon was tested under some of the most rigorous conditions known to man, and upon its return to Earth, Oefner engraved five pieces with a QR code that gives the holder access to the image of Ultimae.
All that's wrapped with an aluminum block and etched with 'LNFT00001' - 'LNFT00005' denoting how quickly you got in on the game. Lamborghini's emblem is also engraved into the block. To help you feel special, Lamborghini delivers the Key in a custom-made and impact-resistant case.
released by Lamborghini, these five babies will be auctioned off in Rome on February 1, 2022, starting at 4 pm CET. Each auction will also last 75 hours and 50 minutes, the time it took Apollo 11 to reach the Moon.
If you've got the love and the cash for this Lamborghini addition to the family, you too can try and obtain one of these five artworks. But seeing as how RM Sotheby's has a community that's bound to raise that floor price relatively quickly, it doesn't even matter that the auction opens with a starting bid of 100 USD (90 EUR at current exchange rates); that price is bound to last a mere nanosecond.
Why would Lamborghini be doing this? There are several reasons, and one is that NFTs really are a booming business. If done correctly, collections can bring massive financial benefits for creators and owners alike. I wonder what sort of contracts are active in this art's code.
Personally, I feel that it's about time big name brands like Lamborghini hit the NFT world. Why? Because there's just so much NFT junk out there, and something commonly called a "rug pull," things that Lambo would never tarnish their name with; this is real art, made by real people, with tons of cash and time invested in the work.
