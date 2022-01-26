YouTuber's Lamborghini Countach Rewards One Year Of Ownership With Mysterious Leak

Tyler Hoover of Hoovies Garage doesn't get to check a lot of projects in the win column. More of then than not, every hooptie that he buys winds up costing him so much money that it'd be downright sad if not for the ad money making up for his losses.
But surprisingly, it's his 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary edition that's been running like a purring kitten while everything else crumbles into garbage. But as if waiting on queue for the last 12 months, just as the one-year mark was closing in, a puddle less than the size of Hoovie's foot appeared on his garage floor one morning.
Clearly, it was time for a visit to Omega Auto Clinic in Newton, Kansas. Home of Dave the Car Wizard, Hoovie's personal mechanic and fellow automotive YouTuber. Most mechanic's shop floors are a few bays long and contain a bunch of old Toyotas and Fords on their lifts. Not at Omega Auto Clinic.
Here, Dave and Hoovie walk across the shop to find Ferraris, an Audi R8, a couple of restoration projects, and even a genuine Plymouth Superbird being worked on. Many of these cars are Hoovie's own personal projects.
With the Countach up on the lift, it's clear that the leak is not emanating from within the engine. In a car as valuable as the Countach, that means an ultra-expensive engine removal job can be put off a little bit longer, perhaps another year or more.
Dave goes so far as to declare the car was in great shape for its age. Especially considering that Hoovie also owns a Diablo successor car to the Countach, which has already cost Hoovie tens of thousands in repair costs.
It tuned out to simply be a leaky brake booster and master cylinder, which would explain the strangely non-oil-like properties of the mystery stain on Hoovie's floor. A bullet dodged, then. So, on to the next hooptie disaster..
