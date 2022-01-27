Manny Khoshbin Drives a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, Says It Kicks Like a Sledge Hammer

Billionaire and hypercar collector Manny Khoshbin once said Lambos are not worthy of his collection. But on a recent update, it seems like the real estate mogul has had a change of heart and is considering adding, wait for it… a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.
Khoshbin isn’t new to Lamborghinis. He’s owned two, an SV Roadster and a Miura, and is looking to revisit Lambo ownership once again. He checked into Hometown Lamborghini Dealership to scope out a unit.
Trust me, Khoshbin isn’t crazy to want some of that end-of-an-era SVJ furry. It’s striking and exotic as ever, and while the transmission can be a pain, it cranks some crazy numbers from its motor.
He admits his biggest concern with Lamborghinis is the single-clutch system. He’s not the only one complaining about the archaic gearbox, but he is hopeful it has improved.
The Aventador’s mad scream doesn’t come by chance. It packs a 6.5-liter V12 that makes a whopping 769 HP and 720 Nm of torque channeled to all four wheels through a 7-speed automated-manual transmission.
Lamborghinis are all about the show - it now makes sense why Khoshbin wants one. It still sits wide and low, with a heavily vented bodywork. Khoshbin’s pick costs $900,000, and he is eager to see if it’s any better than his previous SV Roadster.
Behind the wheel, Khoshbin immediately loves the unique Lamborghini exhaust note. He admits it feels a lot quicker than his SV Roadster, with a lot more going on the gauges.
There are only 600 SVJs up for grabs, and the U.S. only got about a third of the total, ultimately making the older SVs more rare.
Khoshbin says shifting on the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is aggressive. It’s an improvement from his previous SV, and he admits there’s a huge difference. He’s most impressed with the aero and detailing on the instrument cluster.
Khoshbin won’t be getting this SVJ. He confesses he’s never bought anything over sticker. He assures Nick (sales) that he will consider it if the prices tank (in 10 years perhaps).
