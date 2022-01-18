Lamborghini Space Key Marks Carmaker’s First NFT Project, Has Been to Actual Outer Space

Italian supercar-maker Lamborghini has announced its first ever NFT (non-fungible token) project, following multiple social media posts teasing that something space-related would be coming. It’s called the Lamborghini Space Key and it’s basically artwork.
Developed alongside an unknown artist (or yet to be revealed), the Space Key is limited to just five units. At its heart is a piece of advanced carbon fiber composite material that Lamborghini sent to the International Space Station (ISS) back in 2019, as part of a joint research project. In other words, it’s been to space, and this might be a rare chance for you to finally get a Venom symbiote of your own.
After its return from space, the carbon fiber composite was thoroughly examined before being made available for the Space Key. Each of the five items is linked to an exclusive and fully digital artwork (by that same unknown artist) through the QR code found on the back of the carbon fiber element.
“Innovation is a deeply rooted part of the Lamborghini DNA,” stated the company’s chairman and CEO, Stephan Winkelmann.
“As a leading company for carbon fiber composite materials within the automotive sector we pushed boundaries two and a half years ago with the joint research project in space. Now entering the metaverse is again proof of Lamborghini always setting sail for new horizons. The NFT world has been calling to us, and we are excited about engaging with this very passionate and innovative community.”
Lamborghini will share further details about this project in the following days and weeks, including the name of the artist who designed the Space Key, the digital artwork and more. As for how you’ll be able to get your hands on one of these beauties, the Italian brand will also reveal the date and time at which they will be auctioned off.
