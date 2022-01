Who Needs NFTs When You Can Gave Game Boy Camera Shots of a Drift Event?

I do not know about you, dear reader, but this has certainly gathered my attention. It all started with a drifting enthusiast called Baron Conor Merrigan, who decided to tinker with his father's old Game Boy. The device was popular in its dime, and the Japanese company even developed a camera for it.Do not imagine incredible quality here, but this was all happening in 1998. A year later, it was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's smallest digital camera. It was marketed at the time along with a device called a Game Boy Printer, and it utilized thermal paper to print the captured images.Since the camera had a 128×128 pixel CMOS-type sensor and made 128×112 grayscale images, it was not about to change the world, but it was a start. Many years later, millions of people had small cameras in their pockets, attached to their phones. Today, it has become uncommon to see people use a mobile phone without a camera.Despite the limitations of its day, people used it. Well, more than two decades after its debut, Conor Merrigan went on to modify a Game Boy so that it gets a Canon SLR mount. Yes, that is right, instead of the small lens, the modified device has been made to work with a modern lens.The entire conversion process is nifty, and requires experience in soldering electronics, as well as a mind for adapting technology from different eras. Well, after the work was done, and he managed to get it working, he went to a drift event Conor then shot images of JDM drift cars, such as S13, S14, and S15 Nissans, as well as Nissan Skylines of the R31 and R32 generations. I do not know about you, but I would rather look at these images instead of checking out the latest NFTs . The latter might be a great idea for the original author to create and sell based on his work.