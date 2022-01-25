Who Needs NFTs When You Can Gave Game Boy Camera Shots of a Drift Event?

Those of you who are of a certain age know what a Game Boy is, and the portable gaming device from Nintendo managed to have an influence even in the second decade of the 21st century. This time, it involves an artist who is a drifting enthusiast, drifting, photography, and 3D printing.
I do not know about you, dear reader, but this has certainly gathered my attention. It all started with a drifting enthusiast called Baron Conor Merrigan, who decided to tinker with his father's old Game Boy. The device was popular in its dime, and the Japanese company even developed a camera for it.
Do not imagine incredible quality here, but this was all happening in 1998. A year later, it was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's smallest digital camera. It was marketed at the time along with a device called a Game Boy Printer, and it utilized thermal paper to print the captured images.
Since the camera had a 128×128 pixel CMOS-type sensor and made 128×112 grayscale images, it was not about to change the world, but it was a start. Many years later, millions of people had small cameras in their pockets, attached to their phones. Today, it has become uncommon to see people use a mobile phone without a camera.
Despite the limitations of its day, people used it. Well, more than two decades after its debut, Conor Merrigan went on to modify a Game Boy so that it gets a Canon SLR mount. Yes, that is right, instead of the small lens, the modified device has been made to work with a modern lens.
The entire conversion process is nifty, and requires experience in soldering electronics, as well as a mind for adapting technology from different eras. Well, after the work was done, and he managed to get it working, he went to a drift event.
Conor then shot images of JDM drift cars, such as S13, S14, and S15 Nissans, as well as Nissan Skylines of the R31 and R32 generations. I do not know about you, but I would rather look at these images instead of checking out the latest NFTs. The latter might be a great idea for the original author to create and sell based on his work.
