xScreen Turns the Xbox Series S Into a Chunky Portable Gaming Machine

With the release of the Xbox Series S, people are enjoying a smaller console that delivers the speed and performance of a next-gen one. However, it still needs to be connected to a fixed screen, which might be an issue to some. This is where the xScreen comes in to turn your gaming device into a laptop-like portable machine.
While you can simply carry a Nintendo Switch with you and enjoy play your favorite games anywhere you go, you might soon have the option to do same with a Xbox Series S. Australian-based start-up UPspec Gaming focused on a tool that complements the aesthetic of the Xbox Series S. To match the small cubic console, the company created a simple screen that can easily attach to it, making it look like a single unit altogether.
Weighing just 695 grams (24.5 ounces), the xScreen has an 11.6-inch with a 1080p resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It also has stereo speakers and sports controls on the display for volume, brightness, and screen settings.
It doesn't need any additional plug-ins to function: just attach the screen to the console and plug in the power cord. The xScreen's unique attachment connects directly to the Xbox Series S's HDMI and USB ports. Like that, the USB will power it, while the screen and audio will be supplied by the HDMI. The only cable you'll need is the Xbox Series S power cable which plugs in via the rectangle gap in the back of the xScreen.
After everything is plugged in, the gamer will secure it to the console using side latches that can be found on the sides. All that's left is to play just like you'd do using a home theatre system.
UPspec Gaming says that xScreen is their first product, and they plan to roll out several new ones in the future. Currently, this easy-to-use gadget is listed on the crowdfunding site Kickstarter, and it is expected to go on sale in January next year.
