Porsche Turns Chris Labrooy’s Insane 996 Swan Into a Real Thing

No sane man would attach the body of a Porsche 966 to an inflatable swan, the kind you use during the summer at pool parties, but that’s art for you. One of the most famous Porsche-centric artworks in the world has stepped out of its virtual canvas and is now a real thing.
Chris Labrooy is probably a familiar name with Porsche lovers. He’s a Scotland-based virtual artist who, quite by accident, turned most of his body of work into a love letter to Porsche and the 911. His creations, as we discussed in an older coverstory, usually verge on the silly and the absurd, but they’re also nostalgic and arguably beautiful.
Because of the kind of interest his works usually generate, Porsche has long brought Labrooy into the fold, featuring his artwork in a string of international campaigns. Unsurprisingly, Labrooy himself is a Porsche guy through and through, having owned a 981 Cayman with a PDK transmission, a 981 GT4, and currently driving a 718 Cayman GTS 4.0.
One of his most famous Porsche creations is the 996 Swan, which he’s featured in a variety of artworks. Porsche has literally brought it to life, on the occasion of the brand’s 20th anniversary in China. According to DuPont Registry, Porsche chose this particular piece because the 996 was the first model sold in this country.
The 996 Swan features a real 996 body and what we assume is an actual, but larger than life, inflatable swan. Specifics on the build have not been made public, so photos of it will have to make do.
The piece will be featured in galleries and displays around the country and will serve to highlight the accomplishments of the brand with a very arty touch. Much like the virtual rendering, it’s best described as a “you have to see it to believe it”-type of thing, on the condition you’re prepared to do some traveling.
Because of the kind of interest his works usually generate, Porsche has long brought Labrooy into the fold, featuring his artwork in a string of international campaigns. Unsurprisingly, Labrooy himself is a Porsche guy through and through, having owned a 981 Cayman with a PDK transmission, a 981 GT4, and currently driving a 718 Cayman GTS 4.0.
One of his most famous Porsche creations is the 996 Swan, which he’s featured in a variety of artworks. Porsche has literally brought it to life, on the occasion of the brand’s 20th anniversary in China. According to DuPont Registry, Porsche chose this particular piece because the 996 was the first model sold in this country.
The 996 Swan features a real 996 body and what we assume is an actual, but larger than life, inflatable swan. Specifics on the build have not been made public, so photos of it will have to make do.
The piece will be featured in galleries and displays around the country and will serve to highlight the accomplishments of the brand with a very arty touch. Much like the virtual rendering, it’s best described as a “you have to see it to believe it”-type of thing, on the condition you’re prepared to do some traveling.