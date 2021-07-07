769-HP Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Brings the Last Hurrah for the V12 Series

While the Italian national soccer team just qualified for the Euro 2020 final to confirm the resurgence under Roberto Mancini, its Sant'Agata Bolognese-based automotive counterpart seems ready to signal the end of an era. And they’re doing it with style, substance, and performance, via the newly introduced Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae limited edition.
We are dealing with the final incarnation of the naturally aspirated V12 Aventador, so whatever the future has in store it will come only after the Ultimae makes the rounds as a proper epilogue. A very scarce one, as the series is taking a bow and will power off into the sunset with just 350 coupe units and 250 roadster examples. Naturally, everything is being made a little bit more enticing via a few well-placed details.
First and foremost, the longitudinally mounted V12 engine has been upgraded to 780 ps / 769 hp, so the very last Aventador will have the pleasure of calling itself the most powerful non-hybrid Lamborghini in the world. All the oomph is directed to all four wheels via the AWD system, and it should suffice for some mind-blowing acceleration features. The likes of hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in a mere 2.8 seconds, 124 mph (200 kph) in 8.7s, and a maximum speed of almost 221 mph (355 kph).
The very last Aventador version comes a little more than a decade since the original LP700-4 was presented during the 2011 edition of the Geneva Motor Show, and according to Lambo it’s ready to bring to the road “best of Aventador SVJ performance combined with the driving dynamics of the Aventador S and the definitive Aventador design.”
It’s only live through a virtual premiere for now but fret not, it’s going to make an outstanding physical appearance during the Goodwood Festival of Speed (July 8-11). By the way, let’s talk more numbers because the styling is quite crisp and clear after all this time.
The Ultimae has a bit more ponies than an SVJ but the same torque figure of 531 lb-ft (720 Nm). It also tips the scales at just 1,550 kg (3,417 lbs.) when dry, so it’s 25 kg (55 lbs.) lighter than the Aventador S and has the same weight-to-power ratio as the SVJ. There’s also some bad news: people in mainland China, South Korea, Vietnam, Brazil, and Chile will not be able to order one...
