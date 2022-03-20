The Aventador Ultimae Is the Best and Most Lethal V12 in Lamborghini's Lineage

More on this:

1 Cars Lost in Felicity Ace Fire Will Be Replaced, Volkswagen Group Brands CEOs Confirm

2 The Aventador Huber ERA 001 Facelift Is an Aggressive Exit for a Decade Long Legend

3 Millionaires Better Not See This Lamborghini Aventador, or They Might Start a New Trend

4 Aventador Ultimae Launching Into Space Becomes Lamborghini's First-Ever NFT Collection

5 Lamborghini Aventador SV With De-Cat Exhaust Shoots Big Flames on the Dyno