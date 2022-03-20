The Aventador Ultimae Is the Best and Most Lethal V12 in Lamborghini's Lineage

If Lamborghini was a rockstar, the Aventador Ultimae would feature on the top ten greatest hits. Regardless of whether you think it's just an SVJ Touring, the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae is the model's swan song. It is the end of an era, and the final V12-powered unit from the automaker.
The Ultimae is the most potent Aventador off their stable with a maximum power of 769 HP at 8.500 RPM. The automaker only produced 350 coupes and 250 roadsters - of which 17 lie at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean after cargo ship with 4,000 VW Group cars sunk earlier in the month.
With just a handful of models produced and a six-figure price tag, the Aventador Ultimae is a culmination of the model's best since its debut in 2011.
Under the hood, it packs a 6.5-liter V12 engine mated to a 7-speed independent shifting rod transmission delivering a whooping 769 HP and 720 Nm of torque at 6.750 RPM. It will go from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 221 mph/355 kph (for the coupe).
The Aventador Ultimae has a high-quality build both on the exterior and in the cabin. The upholstery, carbon finishes, Alcantara trims, knobs, and buttons are well woven - fit for a final edition car.
As you'd expect with any Lamborghini, it sounds fantastic with your foot down the gas pedal. The crackles right after you release the throttle are like an audible touting cue to repeat the cycle once again.
There's a lot of good work done on this release. The lift is better getting out of corners, even though there's a little bit of stagger.
Forget how old the shifter might be. The seven hundred-plus ponies push the Aventador Ultimae to breathtaking speeds - fast. According to Matt Farah and Zack Klapman of The Smoking Tire, "the faster you go, the better it gets. The harder you're braking, the better it downshifts."
The Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae is undoubtedly an exceptional driving experience.
