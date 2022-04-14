2024 Ford Mustang Leaked, S650 Flaunts Better-Styled Front End in GT Spec

Following yesterday’s partially uncamouflaged prototype gifted with the four-cylinder turbo EcoBoost, the 2024 Ford Mustang GT has been leaked. This picture appears to have been taken from a presentation, and thankfully, the V8-engined variant boasts better front-end styling.
A U.S. model based on the amber reflectors on the sides of the fender, the silver-painted fastback is gifted with larger air ducts and a more aggressive front grille to boot. The hood appears to feature a black-finished scoop.
The mirror caps and wheels are black as well. Right behind the driver-side front wheel, on the fenders, you’ll also see a badge that indicates the displacement of the Coyote powerplant. Based on the 4.6- and 5.4-liter Modular engines, the Coyote is rocking DOHC heads and four valves per cylinder to compete against the larger Chevrolet small blocks and HEMIs.
Introduced in the 2011 model year Mustang GT, of course, the Coyote originally made 412 horsepower and 390 pound-feet (523 Nm). Improved to 460 ponies and 420 pound-feet (542 Nm) for the 2018 refresh of the S550, the 5.0-liter V8 has been downrated to 450 horsepower and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm) for the 2022 model year. Emission regulations are to blame…
Confirmed with V8 oomph in January 2022 when Ford Performance teased the Mustang GT3 racing car, the next-generation Mustang will be available with both manual and automatic transmission. Unfortunately for prospective customers, there’s no information currently available on the fate of the Voodoo V8, Predator V8, and Shelby GT500’s dual-clutch tranny.
As we’re sitting here, waiting for the Ford Motor Company to acknowledge that the cat is out of the bag, it’s also important to highlight what’s in the offing in terms of interior design. Based on recent spy photos of a fully camouflaged prototype, the S650 will receive a flat-bottom steering wheel, digital controls for the HVAC system, a digital instrument cluster, and the latest SYNC operating systems with over-the-air software updates.
