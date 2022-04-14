Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Rebuilt Ford Bronco at the 2022 New York Auto Show

The 2022 New York International Auto Show is in full swing, and actress Sydney Sweeney also attended the car event so she could show off her newly rebuilt Ford Bronco that she worked on herself.
A couple of months ago, we covered the fact that Sydney Sweeney worked on rebuilding her Ford Bronco herself. The actress, whom you might know from Euphoria, The White Lotus, or Sharp Objects, might show her versatility on the small screen, but she’s more than that. And she’s actually a petrolhead.
For her, it all started when she purchased an original 1969 Ford Bronco. She began working on it and created a TikTok account in February 2021 that followed her progress.
According to all the details shared on her account, she was very hands-on in the rebuild of her classic SUV. She worked alongside her best friend’s dad, Rod Emory, who is a vintage car enthusiast. She explained to GQ Magazine that she “changed over the transmission, and I fixed up the front and rear axle from drum brakes to disc brakes. I made it power steering. Everything to make it a safe everyday drive but still look classic.”
She also replaced the suspension, giving the car a “bit of a lift,” and repainted it. She deemed it “drivable” on January 14, 2022, and she was now ready to show it off.
And show it off she did, at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, as you can see attached below. The actress brought the cherry-red ride with eBay Motors, wearing a denim jumpsuit with her name tag on it, and not very suitable footwear, with black heels.
"Since buying my Ford Bronco last February, I've done everything from rebuilding the transmission, to wire brushing out rust," said Sydney Sweeney. "It's really important to me to preserve the integrity of the original Ford build, so when I need a rare part – like a unique transmission adaptor that is next-to-impossible to come by – eBay Motors is always my first stop."
As she finished up her Ford Bronco, her upcoming project will be her baby-blue Ford Mustang, which she calls Britney. Sydney Sweeney added that she hopes to rebuild a vintage Porsche in the future.
