Ford F-150 Lightning Pro and XLT Trims Are Sold Out for the 2022 Model Year

Consumer interest in the electric version of the popular Ford F-150 has been impressive. The number of reservations far surpassed Ford’s production capacity for the 2022 model year, which prompted the Dearborn company to stop taking more reservations. Even so, the base versions of the electric truck are sold out for the 2022 model year. This means that customers will have to choose a more expensive version or wait for the 2023 model year to enter production.

