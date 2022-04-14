Ford F-150 Lightning Pro and XLT Trims Are Sold Out for the 2022 Model Year

Consumer interest in the electric version of the popular Ford F-150 has been impressive. The number of reservations far surpassed Ford’s production capacity for the 2022 model year, which prompted the Dearborn company to stop taking more reservations. Even so, the base versions of the electric truck are sold out for the 2022 model year. This means that customers will have to choose a more expensive version or wait for the 2023 model year to enter production.
Ford has announced that F-150 Lightning deliveries will start on April 26, which no doubt made some people really happy. For others, though, more delays are expected, as Ford’s production capacity for the Lightning is quite limited. In fact, the vast majority of the existing 200,000 reservation holders will have to wait for the 2023 model year, and some of them even longer.
Right now, all Pro and XLT base versions of the truck are spoken for, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority. New customers will only be able to opt for more expensive Lariat and Platinum if they want a 2022 model. The alternative is waiting for the future model years, as Ford offered them the option to extend their reservation. For now, it’s almost certain that people that have not been invited to convert their reservation to a firm order will have to wait for future model years.
Even as Ford announced plans to boost production capacity to 80,000 units per year, this will not happen until 2024. Most probably there will be less than 10,000 trucks available for the 2022 model year, giving the difficulty to ramp up production. Ford also decided to put fleet orders on hold amid high demand for the Lightning. Ford CEO Jim Farley expects more than 80% of reservation holders to convert them to orders.
The huge difference in the supply and demand will certainly prompt dealers to markup the F-150 Lightning, despite Ford’s efforts. And is also guaranteed that many of the first F-150 Lightning delivered this year will end up on the grey market, sold for insane amounts of money. At least that’s what happened to the GMC Hummer EV, it should not be any different for Ford’s truck.
