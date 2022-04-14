Massive Kansas Junkyard Hides Muscle Cars and Rare Classics

Junkyards look rather sad if you're a fan of classic cars. Because they illustrate how most drivers are quick to neglect or abandon their old cars once they buy new ones. On the other hand, junkyards are also cool places to explore, mostly because there's a big chance you'll stumble across hard-to-find cars.
This Kansas scrapyard, which is a rather huge field containing thousands of cars, is one of those places. Yes, it's packed with rusty iron and common cars most people wouldn't want to save anyway, but it also includes a few rare gems. I'm not saying they're salvageable, but hey, you won't see them on public roads anytime soon.
Like many junkyards, this one is loaded with Chevrolets of the Impala and Caprice variety, as well as pickup trucks from the big Detroit companies. The cool thing is that it also includes a large number of heavy-duty trucks. And among the smaller, light-duty haulers there's a Chevrolet Apache.
Essentially the light-duty version of the Chevrolet Task Force in the late 1950s, the Apache was produced for only a couple of years. And they're pretty hard to find. In fact, the last time I saw one was also during a junkyard walkaround.
But this truck is nowhere near as rare as the Plymouth Suburban wagon that shows up at the 6:25-minute mark. Nope, that's not a mistake. It's not the iconic Chevrolet Suburban, but a station wagon that Plymouth introduced in the 1950s.
The company actually introduced the name in 1949, but it didn't become a separate series until 1956. The lineup included three different grocery getters based on the Plaza, Savoy, and Belvedere and remained in dealerships until 1961. And they're quite stylish too, especially if you're a fan of the big-finned Belvedere.
Other cars that you don't normally see in a junkyard include a Buick Invicta Custom and at least a pair of Dodge Chargers from the late 1960s. I also spotted a 1972 Plymouth (likely a Road Runner) in bright blue with a matching interior. Now that's a combo you don't see every day. Check them all out in the video walkaround below.
