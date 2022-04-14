Ford Mustang Sold to Become No. 1 Sports Coupe in 2021, Still Drops From the Year Before

For a number of years now (seven, to be more precise), American carmaker Ford has made a habit of advertising the Mustang as the world’s best-selling sports coupe, a segment that is becoming increasingly lucrative for carmakers doing business there.
They do that again this year, announcing loud enough for anyone to hear that their model outsold the competition once more in 2021. The announcement was made based on numbers provided by S&P Global Mobility and includes both two-door and convertible variants of the Mustang.
But what numbers would those be? The official statement released on Thursday by the Blue Oval does not mention exactly how many Mustangs found new owners last year, but some sources claim that number is 69,096, a relatively sharp drop from the over 80,000 units sold a year prior.
Ford says America remains the number one market for the model, accounting for 76 percent of the global sales. Also without providing reference numbers (hence, almost useless data), Ford says New Zealand and Brazil grew the most in 2021, by 54.3 and 37.3 percent, respectively.
The carmaker also throws in info regarding the best-selling models, saying they are the Mach 1 and Shelby GT500. The Mach-E, not being a sports coupe, is probably not included in the reported figures, but we’re told it too was one of the hottest Mustangs of last year.
“When enthusiasts around the world get into a Mustang, they unlock that feeling of freedom and experience the open road,” said in a statement Kumar Galhotra, president, Ford Blue. “That feeling, along with iconic design, awesome powertrains and a passionate global community all contribute to making Mustang a sales leader for the seventh year in a row.”
The announcement comes just days before the Mustang is set to celebrate its 58th anniversary on Sunday.
