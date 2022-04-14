2022 Ford GT Holman Moody Heritage Edition Comes to NYC for First Public Appearance

If you happen to visit this year’s New York International Auto Show and you’ve got a thing for classic race cars, make sure to stop by Ford’s stand in order to admire a piece of genuine American racing history in the 1966 Ford GT40 MK II, displayed alongside a tribute car in the new Ford GT Holman Moody Heritage Edition.
The latter is making its first public appearance and what better location than New York City, seen as how the original Ford GT40 prototype also made its debut at the New York Auto Show – this was all the way back in 1964.
Visually, this is a stunning livery, not that the Ford GT doesn’t already look like a showstopper, regardless of paint job or color scheme.
“Of all the Ford GT Heritage Edition liveries we’ve done, the Holman Moody Heritage Edition’s can’t-miss signature gold and red theme is an epic tribute to our 1966 Le Mans finish,” stated Mike Severson, Ford GT program manager. “Inspired by one of the most well-known Ford GT40 race cars, this latest Ford GT honors the Holman Moody race team’s knowhow and ability to out-innovate global competitors.”
The new GT looks great next to its 1966 counterpart, although the paint appears to feature a lighter hue on the 2022 car, which also boasts different-looking decals. We would argue that Ford could have easily made the Holman Moody livery more authentic from a visual standpoint, but instead, they decided to flex their creative muscles, so to speak, which is understandable.
Exterior Highlights include the signature Oxford White roundels with the No. 5 stamped on the doors, hood and rear wing, plus the exposed carbon fiber elements, black Brembo brakes, gold and red livery, 20-inch wheels and more.
As for the interior, that’s where you’ll find more carbon fiber, some ebony Alcantara on the seats, gold contrast stitching, ebony leather upholstery and various gold appliques.
