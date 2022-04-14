Ford F-150 Lightning Flexes Its V2L Muscles, Will Change How Homes Are Built

Ford will start deliveries for the F-150 Lightning in less than two weeks and the Dearborn company wants everyone to know that the electric pickup truck will shape the future. Thanks to its Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, the F-150 Lightning can be integrated into the house’s electrical system providing backup and energy management.
The Ford F-150 Lightning launched with great fanfare exactly one year ago and promised the earth to pickup truck customers. Among the features that make the Ford electric truck stand out from the crowd is its ability to power all sorts of things, including entire homes. Coming soon after the Texas grid deadly fiasco in February 2021, you understand the emotion it brought.
There was just one thing missing, though: the F-150 Lightning needs to be hooked to a bidirectional charger integrated into the house’s electrical system. The Charge Station Pro has launched a month ago, so now Ford customers have all the ingredients needed to benefit from Lightning’s V2L function. The feature is not new on the market, but given Ford’s relations, it can be turned into something big and even influence the way we build houses.
Ford partnered with PulteGroup and Sunrun to build two model homes in Fort Myers, Florida, to harness the capabilities of the F-150 Lightning and its Intelligent Backup Power feature. Thanks to Ford’s Home Integration System and Charge Station Pro, residents can count on up to three days of power during an outage. This can go up to 10 days when solar power is also used. The Ford F-150 Lightning can also optimize a house’s energy usage by combining bidirectional power and other renewable energy sources.
Florida Power & Light is also involved in this project and will spend the next two years analyzing homes’ power usage. Based on this experience, the company might develop new energy solutions and might even roll them out to a larger audience in the future.
