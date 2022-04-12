This Is the Interior of the All-New 2024 Ford Mustang Before You're Supposed to See It

Having been scooped in the open a few times already, with thick camouflage hiding its new design, the next-generation Ford Mustang has now partially revealed its brand-new cockpit layout.
Right off the bat, we can see that the dashboard panel looks more modern. It incorporates a widescreen infotainment system, positioned further up compared to its predecessor, which merges into the digital instrument cluster.
Below the main screen, it has two central vents, and further down, it hosts a few physical buttons and a large knob to control the volume. USB-A and USB-C ports are visible as well. The gearshift lever appears to be identical to that of the current Mustang, which has been around since 2014, and there is at least one cup holder (we’d say two) between the front seats, next to the traditional handbrake lever.
Moving on to the driver’s side, the muscle car has a new multi-function flat-bottom steering wheel with more buttons. Engaging and disengaging the cruise control and accessing other functions can be done from the left ones, whereas the ones on the right are there to control the main screen, access the voice commands, and so on.
Sporting the typical ‘Mustang’ emblem in the middle, beneath the black tape, the leather-wrapped steering wheel has small paddle shifters attached to it. If you look further behind, you will see that the digital instrument cluster has metric units on it, and so does the HVAC system, incorporated in the infotainment that mixes English and Mandarin on the pictured prototype.
The exterior of the all-new Ford Mustang is still heavily camouflaged, but the wraps should gradually come off as the unveiling date approaches. Speaking of which, some state that it might premiere either as a 2023 or a 2024 model in North America, but the truth is that nobody outside the company knows for sure.
