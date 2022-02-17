New 2024 Mustang Convertible Getting Ready to Join Ford's Muscle Car Collection

Having already spotted the Coupe versions of Ford’s next-generation Mustang, it’s now time to take a look at the upcoming Convertible, which was just spied by our photographers while undergoing testing in the New World.
Dressed in thick camouflage and equipped with lots of fake cladding, the 2024 Ford Mustang Convertible had vinyl wrapped around its entire roof. The same material was also applied to the top end of the front windscreen and A-pillars on the pictured prototype, which seems to have no visible B pillars and frameless side windows.
From a design perspective, the car apparently has a slightly bigger grille compared to its predecessor, as well as a new bumper and headlights. The profile doesn’t look that different, and out back, it has about the same overall styling, with the dual exhaust pipes that are rather big in diameter, and license plate holder integrated into the bumper. However, the taillights look different, though we’re not entirely convinced that we are indeed looking at the production units.
Another interesting touch represents the additional gauges mounted on the A-pillar. Zooming in on certain pictures reveals two such items, yet in all likelihood, they are provisional too, displaying critical information to the driver. Part of the dashboard is visible, and it looks like it is more angled towards the person sitting behind the wheel. It has a rather big infotainment system in the middle, next to the digital dials.
Considering that the wheels are similar to those equipping the current EcoBoost when fitted with the High Performance Package and that it has two exhaust pipes, we might be looking at the four-pot version. This engine is understood to be hybridized, alongside the 5.0-liter V8, which might sport electric motors powering the front and rear wheels.
Contradicting reports state that the new-gen Mustang will debut either as a 2023 or a 2024 model, but the truth is that no one outside the company knows when it will premiere. Thus, you should take everything with the proverbial pinch of salt, as the car is still in the early testing phase.
