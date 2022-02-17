New Air Taxi Ride Sharing Platform to Boost Southeast Asia’s Future Green Aviation

AirAsia is set to become one of the leaders of UAM (urban air mobility) in Southeast Asia, after a recent agreement for the purchase of a minimum of 100 eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing). This acquisition also confirms Vertical Aerospace’s position as the largest eVTOL manufacturer in terms of orders.
The UK-based air mobility company’s cooperation with the international aircraft leasing company Avolon has proven to be highly successful so far. In the summer of 2021, Avolon ordered 500 of its VX4 aircraft, worth a whopping $2 billion. In less than a year, it has placed 90% of these orders – 250 of them for the Gol and Grupo Comporte in Brazil, 100 for Japan Airlines in Japan, and now a minimum of 100 eVTOLs for AirAsia.
But the partnership between Avolon and AirAsia isn’t limited to the delivery of the Vertical Aerospace eVTOLs. The two will work together on researching the infrastructure requirements for a future UAM market, and on obtaining local certification. Also, the airline’s innovative travel and lifestyle app called AirAsia Super App, which has quickly become very popular, will be used for developing an eVTOL ride sharing platform together with Avolon.
Ride sharing platforms based on zero-emissions air taxis have been heralded as the future of air mobility over the last few years. Numerous eVTOL manufacturers and aviation operators across the globe have taken important steps towards that, but obtaining the required certification and developing the related infrastructure is still a lengthy, complex process.
The electric aircraft developed by Vertical Aerospace has the potential to become a market leader, not just because it has already secured a record number of orders, but also due to the big names that were involved in its creation, such as Leonardo and Rolls-Royce. Able to reach 200 mph (321 kph), the VX4 is gearing up to transform short-haul air travel in various locations around the world, including in the Southeast Asia region.
