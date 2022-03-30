2023 Chevy Montana Unimaginatively Drops Latest Silverado to Unibody Levels

While across North America it was once a Pontiac minivan, Chevrolet’s version of the Montana nameplate is a pickup truck sold in Central and South American regions along with some emerging markets. And it will soon reach its third iteration.
Just like America’s older mid-size (Honda Ridgeline) or newer compact pickup truck kids on the block, Ford’s Maverick, and Hyundai’s Santa Cruz, the Chevy Montana is a unibody bed hauler. However, the first two generations were of the FWD two-door coupe utility (Ute) variety.
According to what has perspired across the rumor mill, and after checking out the most recent spy shots of prototypes, Chevrolet will soon initiate a dimensional revolution for the third generation, switching Montana from a subcompact to a unibody, four-door double-cab life. Well, some will say that even with an expected release across its first major market (Brazil) later this year, it cannot come soon enough.
Those would be the eager virtual automotive artists, of course, as some of them have been musing about the 2023 Chevy Montana for quite a long time. The perfect example would be Kleber Silva, a Brazil-based pixel master known as KDesign AG on social media (Behance), who has presented us with numerous attempts at deciphering third-gen Montana.
Those involved everything, from blatantly mixing Ford Maverick cues with Blazer DNA to shrinking the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV back to an ICE way of life. Well, the latest depiction drops the CGI pretense and just piggybacks on the 2022 Silverado style for an unimaginative take on the little sibling that is two segments beneath it.
Sure, if Chevrolet decides to keep the all-new third-generation Montana an exclusive Mexico/South America/South Africa affair this could easily work. However, never say never about General Motors also deciding it wants to join the crazy unibody compact pickup truck party currently rocking North America and dare the Maverick and Santa Cruz into a sales battle.
