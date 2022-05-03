Ford F-150 Lightning With an Icy Attitude Gives Molded Widebody Food for Thought

After it kicked off 2022 F-150 Lightning production at the historic yet high-tech Rouge Complex, Ford pushed the EV truck pedal to the metal with lots of fresh ideas to ponder upon.
According to the Blue Oval representative of the Big Detroit Three pack, there is more hp, payload, and range, as well as affordable bi-directional charging or clever ways to accurately estimate range when towing. But, as it turns out, all that EV Lightning stuff did not matter at all, to some.
At least that is the feeling stemming from Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, and his latest “quick rendering” project. Seemingly oblivious to all the 2022 F-150 Lightning zero-emissions commotion going on around him in the real world, he just serenely introduces us to another wishful thinking project we'd love to see real.
It is based on a second-generation 1999-2004 Ford SVT Lightning performance version of the tenth-generation F-150 pickup truck and does not seem to care too much about stuff like greenhouse emissions, battery packs, range anxiety, and charging issues along the road trip route. Instead, the author explains that “molded widebody kits have a special place in my heart, especially when they are in an” F-150 Lightning!
So, there you go, a very sensible explanation for the icy attitude. Surely, we could not have missed a pun and play upon the ICE (internal combustion engine) words, at least not when this SVT truck sports a paintjob that is indeed “a little different to what we’re used to seeing on these trucks, but” we are all in agreement that it gets the virtual tuning job well done.
Anyway, the rest of the highlights – aside from the smooth yet raw, four-inch (10.16 cm) wider atmosphere – include a set of Work Wheels Meister M1 for a little bit of JDM Americana flavor, as well as cool Toyo R888 track racing and competition tires, among other stuff. Just one mystery remains: what is tucked under the cold blue hood?
