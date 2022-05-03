GM Design Torments Fans With “Effortless” Z06-Fighting Caddy Sports Hero Sketch

Cadillac, just like the rest of the General Motors family, is on its merry way towards an EV future made from crossover SUVs. But that does not mean one cannot muse about the lost ICE sports car potential…
Well, most fans would have expected an independent virtual automotive artist to imagine what might have been if Cadillac joined Chevrolet and still offered a cool two-door sports car powered by lots of ponies. Alas, this “effortless” ideation sketch that seemingly depicts a “squished” yet feisty and edgy Caddy came out officially, by way of GM Design’s social media account.
And that is what probably makes it even harder for fans to cope with it. A wishful thinking idea from someone who does not have access to the GM backstage is easier to grasp than an official ideation sketch from a virtual artist like Robin Krieg, the Lead Exterior Designer at Cadillac. So, it might not be that surprising a part of the audience did not appreciate the pun.
Especially since this sure looks exactly like the kind of Cadillac sports vehicle it would need to represent a force to be reckoned with by Team Corvette and its C8 Stingray or Z06 heroes. Naturally, over in the real world, they are quite safe from the potential return of Cadillac’s XLR hardtop cabriolet star – even if this burgundy-painted digital project looks so ready and willing.
The course is set for both Cadillac and Corvette, it seems. The former will go down in ICE history by way of CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing sedans and then peek into the bright and full of EV energy future of GM’s Ultium platform. So, the Lyriq will be first to go under the spotlight, then others will follow swiftly. As for the latter, Chevrolet has already teased us with the upcoming potential of an electrified C8 Corvette for next year and even promised the full EV will not take long to follow.
