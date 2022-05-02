Quirky 1800ES Gets Digitally Sustainable Rebirth, Might Become a Great Volvo EV

Both Volvo and Polstear are careful to navigate the treacherous waters of the current-age automotive industry with modern sense and tech sensibility. But a pixel master now wonders: why not add a little bit of historic flair to their whole EV revolution?
We all know that, unlike other legacy automakers, Sweden’s Volvo Cars aims to become as sustainable and techy as possible in the shortest amount of time – and as fast as Geely’s coffers allow it. So, they are all about downsizing the last ICE engines they have even further, giving us more and more EV choices, and keeping up with all the high-tech software and hardware trends.
But that should not mean they cannot take a look back and perhaps come up with a modern reinterpretation of a classic Volvo icon. At least that is what perspired from reading between the CGI lines of the virtual artist behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media), who pulls at the heartstrings of classic Volvo car enthusiasts in a (very) sustainable manner.
Of course, his fans already know this is a recurring Swedish matter for this CGI expert. After all, we have witnessed things like an iconic P1800 coupe getting a sustainable makeover to lure both Volvo and Polestar. Or we have also recently noticed the unofficial Volvo XC90 Recharge providing a serene EV look into the flagship SUV’s near future. So, why not continue along the same line and dig deeper into Volvo's coolness?
Given this proposed concept car, we are all in on the matter – just like most of the author’s aficionados. The envisioned Volvo takes the rare 1970s 1800ES two-door station wagon and its frameless, all-glass tailgate for a modern CGI spin that would see it revived as the “P1800 EV.” It thus combines the iconic coupe traits with the quirky (yet successful) glass-focused estate DNA and produces something that might entice modern fans all over again.
Oh, as for the “Schneewittchensarg” nickname from the description, that was used in Germany and Switzerland back in the day and means “Snow White’s coffin.” A bit morbid, but also fitting, since the tale had a happy end… Perhaps Polestar will also pick this CGI idea and make it their own, just like the Brothers Grimm did with the original fairytale?
