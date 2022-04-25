GM Teases Electrified Corvette, Confirms Its Release for Next Year, EV to Follow

General Motors has just published a teaser of the upcoming electrified Corvette. The model is set to be the second addition to the range after the Z06, which is also ready for launch later this year. As the teaser clearly shows, the electrified Corvette comes with electric power for its front axle. But that is not all!
It is unclear at this point if the makers of the video wanted to underline that the car can start up on electric power alone, which would make it a full hybrid, or if this is just a more advanced mild hybrid that can crawl/creep with its e-motor, as well as use it for a power boost, along with all-wheel-drive capabilities.
The e-booster system, as we have heard from various sources, will have the capability of ensuring electric propulsion for a limited time, at speeds of up to 35 mph (56 kph).
It will sit on the front axle, and its battery capacity is not specified, but it should have quite a few kWh on hand to enable driving in the zero-emission mode at 35 mph.
Other information regarding the electrified Corvette involves a maximum hybrid system power of around 700 horsepower, which would make it more powerful than a Z06, but with an LT2 small-block V8. We are writing on unconfirmed rumors here, so bear with us while we wait for official (or leaked – you know our email) information on the matter.
Some people have referred to the electrified Corvette as the "E-Ray," but that also remains to be seen or confirmed. This variant of the Corvette would help GM provide a bit of electrification in this part of its lineup, as the American conglomerate moves towards expanding its electrified vehicle portfolio. Many EVs are also planned, by the way.
A hybrid variant of the Corvette is something that will probably irritate purists of the model, but we think that ship has sailed a long time ago, so do not get too upset about it. After all, General Motors has also confirmed an all-electric Corvette to happen, so a hybrid with a V8 sounds like the last of the mohicans as far as purists are concerned, except for the fact that the ongoing model is not a hybrid, so those who want to be sure to have a non-hybrid 'Vette can get one today.
The e-booster system, as we have heard from various sources, will have the capability of ensuring electric propulsion for a limited time, at speeds of up to 35 mph (56 kph).
It will sit on the front axle, and its battery capacity is not specified, but it should have quite a few kWh on hand to enable driving in the zero-emission mode at 35 mph.
Other information regarding the electrified Corvette involves a maximum hybrid system power of around 700 horsepower, which would make it more powerful than a Z06, but with an LT2 small-block V8. We are writing on unconfirmed rumors here, so bear with us while we wait for official (or leaked – you know our email) information on the matter.
Some people have referred to the electrified Corvette as the "E-Ray," but that also remains to be seen or confirmed. This variant of the Corvette would help GM provide a bit of electrification in this part of its lineup, as the American conglomerate moves towards expanding its electrified vehicle portfolio. Many EVs are also planned, by the way.
A hybrid variant of the Corvette is something that will probably irritate purists of the model, but we think that ship has sailed a long time ago, so do not get too upset about it. After all, General Motors has also confirmed an all-electric Corvette to happen, so a hybrid with a V8 sounds like the last of the mohicans as far as purists are concerned, except for the fact that the ongoing model is not a hybrid, so those who want to be sure to have a non-hybrid 'Vette can get one today.