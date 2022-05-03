2023 Chevrolet Nova Montana Small Pickup Enters Final Development Stage

South of the United States, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit is putting the finishing touches on the Nova Montana. Confirmed to arrive at dealers next year, this fellow is a unibody like the Ford Maverick.
The redesigned pickup is the next member of Chevrolet’s new global vehicle family that currently includes the Onix, Onix Plus, and Tracker. The automaker is referring to a vehicle architecture developed specifically for emerging markets. Scalable for B- and C-segment applications, the Global Emerging Markets platform can be specified with front- or all-wheel drive.
Back in 2015, when the GEM was officially announced, General Motors pledged approximately $5 billion for this vehicle architecture. The high localization of suppliers drives tremendous cost savings over the life of the program, which is estimated to grow to more than 2 million cars per year.
Turning out attention back to the redesigned Montana, the third-generation pickup follows in the footsteps of two-door coupe utility vehicles based on the Opel Corsa and Chevrolet Agile. The previous two generations were manufactured in Brazil or South Africa with a selection of four-pot mills.
Montana production at the São Caetano do Sul assembly plant ended at the end of April 2021. The final incarnation of the second generation is boasting a maximum payload rating of 1,632 pounds (740 kilograms), which is more than adequate for a unibody that’s way smaller than the Maverick that Ford makes in Mexico. The Blue Oval’s little truck offers 1,500 lbs (680 kgs).
Expected to be offered exclusively as a crew cab, the Nova Montana “will debut an unprecedented pickup truck concept for the brand.” According to Luiz Eduardo Martins, senior manager of Vehicle Engineering at GM South America, the Golden Bowtie targets “the lowest NVH in the segment.” Chevy also promises more comfort, new storage technologies designed for improved versatility, and a larger footprint than the previous generation.
