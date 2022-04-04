GM Design Sketches Red Hot Chevy SUV, Camaro and Corvette Fans Are Stoked

As always, a behind-the-scenes look at what happens behind “closed doors” may reveal – to the uninitiated – at least part of the work done in advance of a finished product. And it only gets better when automakers are involved, though – occasionally – it can also be quite mysterious.
Over time, General Motors has allowed various ideas from its Design Center vaults to perspire into the outside world via its social media venues. Sometimes they discuss real-world stuff, like vehicles, memories, and people while other times they allow everyone to dream... if only for a moment.
While it may or may not be related to April Fools’ Day, their latest attempt at vehicular imagination presented itself as the “red hot and bubbly” future design ideation sketch of a Chevrolet-branded, sporty crossover SUV. No one knows the exact model, as the automaker only revealed the author of the CGI idea – Jason Chen of macotodesign.
Naturally, the pixel master is one of their own, a Creative Designer for GMC who probably decided to take a little break from chubby SUVs and humongous, fat (Hummer EV) pickup trucks for a little something that looks hot, crimson, and (above all) nimble. With this crossover SUV sketch imagining a sleek representative for the legendary American brand, there was no shortage of interest from the Chevy fan base.
Plus, there was also a brewing mystery in the comments section for this crossover SUV that will probably forever remain just enticing wishful thinking: what nameplate would be worthy of such cool treatment? Of course, everyone was entitled to their opinion and a trio of main options quickly arose up to the sketchy challenge: 2024 Blazer SS EV, all-new (electric) seventh-generation Camaro, or even the long-rumored Corvette high-rider...
Irrespective of the author’s actual interpretation, one thing should be noticed: while the reception was not universal, it was still overwhelmingly positive, and people seem to be enticed by the prospect of driving a sleek, sporty Chevy SUV with massive high-performance potential.
