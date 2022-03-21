2023 Cadillac Lyriq Finally Starts Production

The very first all-electric model based on the GM BEV3 platform, the Lyriq for the U.S. market has entered production at Spring Hill. Debut Edition is how Cadillac refers to the first units, which is a little underwhelming if you remember that we’re dealing with RWD rather than dual motors.
“Lyriq sets the standard for the future of Cadillac and marks another major milestone in GM’s commitment to an all-electric future,” said president Mark Reuss. “We retooled Spring Hill with the best, most advanced technology in the world, and the team worked tirelessly to complete the preparations nine months ahead of the original schedule,” he signed off.
Reservations for the Lyriq Debut Edition sold out in just over ten minutes last summer, and demand continues to grow according to the crown jewel of General Motors. Executives also suggest that annual production may be improved to 200,000 units, which is wishful thinking for the time being.
You see, Cadillac sales totaled 118,310 vehicles last year in the United States. Worse still, the Germans and even Lexus are selling more cars and utilities in the United States. As if that wasn’t bad enough for Buick’s posher sibling, remember that Cadillac sold 233,117 vehicles in China.
Given time, the Lyriq mid-size luxury crossover will be manufactured in China as well at the Yantai plant operated by the SAIC-GM joint venture. The all-electric sport utility vehicle has attracted more than 233,000 hand-raisers according to Rory Harvey, vice president of the Cadillac brand.
Lyriq Debut Edition is priced at $58,795 excluding the $1,195 destination charge, which is alright given that it’s pretty much loaded. Pretty competitive for the mid-size crossover segment, Lyriq Debut Edition promises in the ballpark of 300 miles (483 kilometers) on a full charge.
The closest rival thus far would be Tesla’s best-selling Model Y, which retails from a whopping $62,990 sans destination and potential savings. But as opposed to the Cadillac, the Model Y Long Range is a dual-motor affair with 330 miles (531 kilometers) of range with the base 19-inch wheels.
