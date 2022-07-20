Ford F-150 Raptor R Ushers Era of Rich People Hauling Gold in Broad CGI Daylight

At long last, after countless rumors, there is a measured Blue Oval response for the absolute pickup truck hoon, the 2022 Ram Trucks 1500 TRX. Alas, something is definitely amiss with the 2023 F-150 Raptor R.
If I had to throw a wild guess, it might be another case of the Mercedes CEO saying the board must have been “drunk” when they approved this – the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar for them, the less powerful and more expensive than TRX Ford Raptor R for the Detroit corner offices. But that is just my assumption based on two simple facts.
No matter how hard you paint a pretty off-road picture; two values are easy to use in any comparison. Arriving later on the market – thus with enough time to study the competition – the 700-horsepower F-150 Raptor R misses the mark on ponies against the 702-hp Ram 1500 TRX. Yes, there’s just a couple of coltish hp in between them, I’ll give them that.
But the pricing difference is much harder to grasp. A 2022 Ford F-150 XL kicks off at $31,520, for example, but that is just a base model. The 2022 Ram Trucks 1500 TRX has a starting MSRP of $78,890. So, how in the world has the Ford pricing department come up with a base $109,145 quotation? Simple, according to an automotive pixel master – they are just targeting rich folks and their desire to haul “whatever it is rich ppl haul around lol.” Like gold, for instance, and lots of it.
Sure, Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, is “just having a little fun!” And he also acknowledges that at least the F-150 Raptor R “finally has a V8.” Probably, that should be enough oomph to help it carry a few hundred bars of gold from the owner’s bank to the yacht, mansion on the hill, or the apocalypse man cave he has got lying around somewhere secret…
No matter how hard you paint a pretty off-road picture; two values are easy to use in any comparison. Arriving later on the market – thus with enough time to study the competition – the 700-horsepower F-150 Raptor R misses the mark on ponies against the 702-hp Ram 1500 TRX. Yes, there’s just a couple of coltish hp in between them, I’ll give them that.
But the pricing difference is much harder to grasp. A 2022 Ford F-150 XL kicks off at $31,520, for example, but that is just a base model. The 2022 Ram Trucks 1500 TRX has a starting MSRP of $78,890. So, how in the world has the Ford pricing department come up with a base $109,145 quotation? Simple, according to an automotive pixel master – they are just targeting rich folks and their desire to haul “whatever it is rich ppl haul around lol.” Like gold, for instance, and lots of it.
Sure, Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, is “just having a little fun!” And he also acknowledges that at least the F-150 Raptor R “finally has a V8.” Probably, that should be enough oomph to help it carry a few hundred bars of gold from the owner’s bank to the yacht, mansion on the hill, or the apocalypse man cave he has got lying around somewhere secret…