Is GM Design Teasing a 7th-Gen Chevy Camaro or Are We Just Getting Ideational?

After previously focusing on Barrett-Jackson's recent charity auctioning off the “first retail production VIN of the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V,” GM Design turned its attention toward a different member of the family.
So, the General Motors design studio was also eager to show its contribution to the cool auction that had all the proceeds donated to the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design (PLC) – as the winning bidder also received an autographed sketch of the hulking high-performance SUV, among others. But GM fans might be more interested in other performance models belonging to the company.
And what do you know, following a clean set of ideation sketches presenting the cockpit of a generic Chevy, they also brought the brand’s fans to the brink of social media collapse as they immediately raised their Camaro eyebrows at the sight of Jonathan Kong’s sportier work. The snowboard instructor and Creative Designer at General Motors – aka zi.kong on social media – flaunted a black-and-red cockpit that had people reeling for a possible 7th-generation pony/muscle car preview because of just one tiny detail.
Well, actually, it is not that small – it is just tiny when benchmarked against the vastness of this Chevy’s minimalistic interior. Of course, one probably has already caught wind of what we are talking about – that stick shift lever that is proudly emerging like a master control tower out of the massive tunnel, right in front of the sporty, crimson start engine button cover!
Naturally, hopeful enthusiasts are reeling for the Chevy Camaro to again spring back to past glory – and perhaps a thoroughly modernized interior in conjunction with a beefy SS-style engine hood (that’s another tiny detail present in this ideation sketch) might do wonders for the sporty model that has recently fallen out of grace. Alas, faced with great Mustang, Challenger, and C8 Corvette adversity, no one knows what GM will really do with the Camaro nameplate…
