Classic Porsche 911 SC Gets Reimagined as Rotiform-Equipped Ducktail Restomod

The story of the air-cooled Porsche 911 can easily get broken down into an innumerable set of puzzle pieces, but if you want the nutshell, it could have just two main chapters. That would be the classic 911 and 964 series.
Of course, since the genealogical tree of the vintage 911 spans the depths of time from 1964 to 1989, whereas the 964 series only lived for half a decade (1989 to 1994), these chapters are a bit unbalanced. Still, people can easily choose their favorites from a multitude of historical versions.
Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, usually dabbles only with contemporary (hot) models. But on this occasion, he decides to go out of his CGI comfort zone and dive right into the arms of classic 911 aficionados. And, as far as we can tell, he also chose a proper companion, the then-new 3.0-liter 911 SC acting as the basic model for the series starting with the 1978 model year (and until 1983).
Interestingly, while other creations stemming from his imagination have been tuned or taken to new off-road heights beyond belief, this yellow Porsche might only have subtlety on its side. After all, compare this coupe with the prior BMW iX off-road overlanding digital build or the stately Mercedes-Maybach GLS “President Edition,” and it is easy to grasp the difference.
Alas, we are quite happy that he abandoned contemporary projects for a vintage moment, as this classic 911 has all the makings of a great restomod. Those include stuff like the wider body kit, pointy ducktail, cool LED lights, as well as the lowered stance when riding on those humongous, chromed Rotiform aftermarket wheels.
Oh, and did anyone catch the duckling reference owed to the big protuberance at the rear, or was that just the kid in me imagining this 911 skidding on an icy lake surface while ‘quacking’ a flat-six tune?
