BMW M3 Touring Ready to Shake Those Hips, Gets Its First Unofficial Tuning Job

Gunning for the likes of the Audi RS 4 Avant and upcoming Mercedes-AMG C 63 Estate, which will feature a very powerful hybrid assembly as we’re sure you already know, the BMW M3 Touring is the second body style of the M3 lineup, after the Sedan, joining the M4, too.
Immediately standing out next to the regular versions of the 3 Series Touring, it features swollen fenders, big kidney grilles, much more menacing-looking bumpers, fatter side skirts, tailgate-mounted spoiler, side trim in front of the doors, big diffuser, and four tailpipes. The ‘M’ badges, dedicated alloys, beefed-up brakes, tuned chassis, and punchy engine under the hood round off the makeover.
Offered in the Competition xDrive configuration only, it uses the more powerful version of the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six. With 503 horses and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque bouncing off the walls and delivered to the rear-biased all-wheel drive system tuned by the M Division, it can deal with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds. Top speed is limited to 174 mph (280 kph), and even though it doesn’t sound that exotic, there are few places on our planet where one can safely and legally hit such speeds.
For the time being, there are no aftermarket parts available for the M3 Touring, though you can bet your bottom dollar on the fact that several tuning companies are already working on various accessories. Thus, the only way to see what the car would look like with visual mods is to turn to the rendering world. Here, ildar_project on Instagram has imagined it in a rather extreme guise, which somehow manages not to be an OTT proposal.
real sports wagon is unnecessary, as it is obvious what’s new just by looking at the digital illustration. For one, the wheel arches are much wide than before, and the side skirts beefier. The design of the rear bumper has been exaggerated, with oversized vertical reflectors and sharper edges and the diffuser is much bigger, sporting a four-fin styling, incorporating the stock exhaust pipes, and featuring an extra brake light in the middle.
As if one spoiler was not enough, the rendering artist gave it a second one, below the rear windscreen, which follows a similar theme to the OEM part. The rear door handles have been shaved like it’s the early 2000s, and contributing to the new stance of the car are those big wheels, hugged by thin rubber. The vehicle sits much closer to the ground than stock, and since it would be impossible to clear speed bumps with such a low ground clearance, an air suspension would be a must in the real world. Last but not least, tinted windows ensure more privacy.
We get why some enthusiasts could feel like this is a bit too much, yet honestly, we wouldn’t mind seeing an identical copy in real life, perhaps with a power boost that would allow it to give full-blown supercars a run for their money. After all, who doesn’t like a go-fast wagon that looks ready to hit the racetrack after dropping the kids at school? On a final and much sadder note, we will remind you that BMW has no intentions of launching the M3 Touring in the United States, so if you were waiting to buy one, you should forget about it.
