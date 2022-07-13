Virtual BMW iX Off-Road Build Makes the Dreadful EV Crossover Entirely Desirable

With all the commotion surrounding the facelifted 2023 BMW X7 and all-new 7 Series/i7 and their split-headlight design, plus all the hyped BMW M anniversary special editions, we kind of forgot about the company’s ugly duckling of an EV.
No worries, as BMW itself is eager to maintain the hype by way of spearheading the iX as the test bed for ONE’s advanced battery, claiming 600 miles (966 km) of range between charges or getting the luxury crossover recognized for its award-winning interior. Of course, the exterior – as well as its actual performances – are somewhat of a different story.
For example, just recently an iX M60 got an unofficial top-speed Autobahn review, and the conclusions are not pretty – so this ugly duckling of an EV is not just quirky in terms of styling. But as it turns out, there are solutions for the appearance, even if only virtually. And here is Ildar, the pixel master better known as ildar_project on social media, who has decided to entice us with his take on the battery mid-size luxury crossover SUV.
After previously handling Bavarian and related assets such as a BMW M3 Touring tuning project or imagining an all-new generation for the Rolls-Royce Wraith grand tourer, now he is ready to change the register with an adventurous reinterpretation of the zero-emission iX flagship crossover SUV.
Frankly, I never thought it possible for any BMW iX transformation – official or not – to mesmerize me to the point of imagining a bunch of road trips and overlanding adventures. Alas, one should never say never again, and this is just another great example of how expectations can be trumped by way of a cool off-road CGI project.
And while range anxiety may be an issue with EV off-roaders, it is truly beside the point here as this is all wishful thinking. But it’s sure as hell entirely alluring with its huge all-terrain tires and beadlock wheels, massive ride height, and all those beefy aftermarket parts – not to mention the ugly grille is absconded thanks to a neat winch setup!
For example, just recently an iX M60 got an unofficial top-speed Autobahn review, and the conclusions are not pretty – so this ugly duckling of an EV is not just quirky in terms of styling. But as it turns out, there are solutions for the appearance, even if only virtually. And here is Ildar, the pixel master better known as ildar_project on social media, who has decided to entice us with his take on the battery mid-size luxury crossover SUV.
After previously handling Bavarian and related assets such as a BMW M3 Touring tuning project or imagining an all-new generation for the Rolls-Royce Wraith grand tourer, now he is ready to change the register with an adventurous reinterpretation of the zero-emission iX flagship crossover SUV.
Frankly, I never thought it possible for any BMW iX transformation – official or not – to mesmerize me to the point of imagining a bunch of road trips and overlanding adventures. Alas, one should never say never again, and this is just another great example of how expectations can be trumped by way of a cool off-road CGI project.
And while range anxiety may be an issue with EV off-roaders, it is truly beside the point here as this is all wishful thinking. But it’s sure as hell entirely alluring with its huge all-terrain tires and beadlock wheels, massive ride height, and all those beefy aftermarket parts – not to mention the ugly grille is absconded thanks to a neat winch setup!