Suzuki Unveils New Address 125 and Avenis 125 Scooters, On Sale from October 2022

Suzuki has unveiled two new scooters meant to strengthen its small capacity range. They’re called the Address 125 and the Avenis 125, both on sale from October of this year.
Visually, the Address 125 model features a more retro look, with a rounded (full LED) headlight, a plush seat and chrome-plated accents. The retro vibe also extends to the large analogue speedometer, although you also get modern tech like a digital display for additional information like Suzuki Eco Drive Illumination.
The latter is meant to help you ride economically, with the Address 125 capable of averaging 148.6 UK mpg (123.7 US mpg).
In terms of performance, the Address 125’s new 124cc single-cylinder engine is said to be both efficient and economical, thanks in part to Suzuki’s Eco Performance (SEP) technology which balances fuel economy and performance. The engine also offers strong torque in the low-mid rpm ranges for quick acceleration, although a sprint time wasn’t provided in the press release.
Still, if you want numbers, we can tell you that the Address 125 produces 8.7 horsepower at 6,750 rpm, together with 10 Nm (7.3 lb-ft) of torque at 5,500 rpm.
Other highlights include under-seat storage with dual utility hooks, an upfront storage pocket (with a USB socket), broad footboards, plus the previously mentioned comfy seat, which is said to be well-padded.
As for the Avenis 125, it’s meant to be the sporty alternative to the Address 125 and, even though it’s powered by the same single-cylinder engine (you also get the same mileage), the styling is definitely sharper.
The Avenis 125 is also slightly longer than its stablemate, not to mention wider and taller. It also comes with LED headlights and taillights to go with its two-tone graphics. Like in the Address model, you get the same full LCD display with the Suzuki Eco Drive Indicator, which helps riders extract maximum efficiency. Additionally, there’s under-seat storage, a storage pocket and other useful storage compartments at the front.
The latter is meant to help you ride economically, with the Address 125 capable of averaging 148.6 UK mpg (123.7 US mpg).
In terms of performance, the Address 125’s new 124cc single-cylinder engine is said to be both efficient and economical, thanks in part to Suzuki’s Eco Performance (SEP) technology which balances fuel economy and performance. The engine also offers strong torque in the low-mid rpm ranges for quick acceleration, although a sprint time wasn’t provided in the press release.
Still, if you want numbers, we can tell you that the Address 125 produces 8.7 horsepower at 6,750 rpm, together with 10 Nm (7.3 lb-ft) of torque at 5,500 rpm.
Other highlights include under-seat storage with dual utility hooks, an upfront storage pocket (with a USB socket), broad footboards, plus the previously mentioned comfy seat, which is said to be well-padded.
As for the Avenis 125, it’s meant to be the sporty alternative to the Address 125 and, even though it’s powered by the same single-cylinder engine (you also get the same mileage), the styling is definitely sharper.
The Avenis 125 is also slightly longer than its stablemate, not to mention wider and taller. It also comes with LED headlights and taillights to go with its two-tone graphics. Like in the Address model, you get the same full LCD display with the Suzuki Eco Drive Indicator, which helps riders extract maximum efficiency. Additionally, there’s under-seat storage, a storage pocket and other useful storage compartments at the front.