Low-Mile 1991 Suzuki GSX-R750 Looks Brand-New, Stands on Grippy Bridgestone Tires

Forget its age; this retro phenom would be classified as an absolute beast even by today’s standards.
The 1991 Suzuki GSX-R750 is put in motion by an air- and oil-cooled DOHC inline-four engine that packs sixteen valves, 38 mm (1.5-inch) Mikuni carbs, and a displacement of 749cc. When prompted, this bad boy will go about producing 115 crank-measured ponies at 11,000 revs per minute. The oomph gets handed over to a six-speed constant-mesh transmission, which is linked to a chain final drive.
Ultimately, this whole operation can result in high tens on the quarter-mile and a searing top speed of 153 mph (247 kph). As for the Gixxer’s chassis specifications, its suspension consists of 41 mm (1.6-inch) upside-down forks at the front and an adjustable remote-reservoir shock absorber with progressive linkage at the opposite end.
Braking duties are the responsibility of dual slotted discs and Nissin calipers up north, along with a cross-drilled rotor and a single-piston caliper down south. The ‘91 MY GSX-R will tip the scales at 459 pounds (208 kg) before receiving any fluids, and its wheelbase measures 1,420 mm (55.9 inches). Right then, let’s take a closer look at the specimen displayed in this article’s photo gallery.
About two months ago, the bike was fitted with fresh air filtration hardware and a pair of replacement 17-inch Asahi wheels, whose rims are hugged by premium Battlax RS10 rubber from Bridgestone. Furthermore, its motor oil was flushed, and the carbs have been refurbished to keep things running smoothly. With that being said, it’s time to get to the point.
This unscathed GSX-R750 is making its way to the auction block with a little over 2,500 miles (4,100 km) on the clock. You’ve only got a couple of days to check it out on Bring a Trailer because the bidding process will be ending on Thursday, July 14. As of now, Suzuki’s icon caught the attention of three potential buyers, with a top bid amounting to $5,000.
