300-WHP Suzuki Hayabusa-Swapped Smart Car Is the Real Definition of a Pocket Rocket

Smart Cars are all about efficiency and maneuvering through hectic city traffic. It’s a perfect idea for an ideal world. But let’s face it. Consumers haven’t picked up on this concept. If anything, SUVs are becoming more popular than the adored hatchbacks. But they say, “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” Someone made lemonade from a Smart Car and added some blueberries, kosher salt, lime, and eight ounces of tequila.
David Patterson, a.k.a Thatdudeinblue, got the chance to drive a rare tiny car that’s small enough to fit in your gym bag but feisty enough to make minced meat out of a 2022 Subaru WRX on track day.
The idea of a smart car might feel recent, but the original concept design started in the early 1970s. And while the concept of a tiny smart vehicle hasn’t really caught on, we can attribute the EV revolution to these micro-cars.
So, what do you do when you get tired of a dull pebble-sized automobile that can hardly get to 100 mph (160 km/h)? You add a turbocharged Suzuki Hayabusa engine.
If there’s anything we know about the Hayabusa, it once won acclaim as the world’s fastest production motorcycle with a top speed of 188 to 194 mph (303 to 312 km/h).
Patterson’s friend, Eric, from Offline Performance in Iowa, owns a Suzuki Hayabusa-swapped turbocharged Smart Car a.k.a the "Milk Jug." It’s a rear-wheel drive and runs a full Suzuki setup.
“This uses the Suzuki Hayabusa transmission. So, it’s essentially like a sequential with a clutch,” Patterson explained.
It’s not your ordinary motorbike engine, but a built version with a piston and rod setup. According to Patterson, the motor is good for 600 hp (608 PS), but he’s running it at a turned-down setting, making almost 300 whp.
It’s an incredible build, and what’s fascinating is Eric did the entire project himself.
“It’s a rear-mounted setup because it’s pretty much the only place it could be. It’s so funny how well it assimilates in the car. It looks like it was meant to be there,” Patterson revealed.
