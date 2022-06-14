BMW iX to Spearhead Testing ONE's Advanced Battery Claiming 600 Miles of Range

More on this:

1 Solid-State Sodium-Sulfur Batteries Thought Impossible To Make Until This Breakthrough

2 Continental Launches Two EV Sensors That Protect the Battery and Retain Its Performance

3 One of the Largest Hybrid Ferries in the World to Run on an Advanced Battery System

4 Fully-Electric E-Pusher to Advance Zero-Emissions Shipping, Powered by Swappable Batteries

5 Tesla Model S Plaid Battery Teardown Reveals the Changes That Make It Great