BMW iX to Spearhead Testing ONE's Advanced Battery Claiming 600 Miles of Range

Electric vehicles might be here to stay, but the race to dominate the industry has just begun. While some automakers are spending billions on autonomous systems, others are pumping resources into battery technology. The former may seem revolutionary, but it’s pointless without a reliable, sustainable, cost-effective power solution. Michigan-based battery startup ONE (Our Next Energy) claims to have a solution in the form of a “Dual-Chemistry” battery, and they are testing it on the BMW iX EV luxury SUV.
On Tuesday, the companies announced that they would be testing the revolutionary long-range battery developed by Our Next Energy (ONE) on BMW’s iX electric SUV, Reuters reported.
The early prototype, ONE’s Gemini Dual-Chemistry battery, incorporates two types of battery cells, each with a different purpose. One type can store more energy and, according to the startup, achieve a range of 964 km (600 miles) or more between charges.
According to ONE, the unique long-range Gemini technology reduces lithium use by 20%, graphite use by 60%, and minimizes the use of nickel and cobalt. In doing so, the startup is developing a sustainable energy storage technology that positively impacts the environment.
In a press release, Mujeeb Ijaz, founder and CEO of ONE, said, “We are thrilled to be working with BMW to demonstrate our Gemini long-range battery technology to consumers."
He added that drivers are discovering that real-world conditions are reducing the performance of their EV batteries. Therefore, they plan to pack twice as much energy into their batteries.
In March, BMW’s corporate arm led a $65 million funding round in ONE, joining other global investors, including Coatue Management, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Assembly Ventures Flex, and Volta Energy Technology.
Jürgen Hildinger, BMW Group New Technologies Head of High Voltage Storage, said the automaker is confident that, given the economic viability, it can lead to commercial opportunities and strategies to integrate the battery into future BMW EV models.
Both companies affirmed the test BMW iX would be ready by the end of this year.
