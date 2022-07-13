Dodge Ram/Charger Rendering Just Needs a Hardtop to Be a Ramcharger Restomod

Unlike the F-Series from Ford and C/K roster from Chevy and GMC, the vintage Mopar line of pickup trucks is a bit more convoluted. But it’s not devoid of fan love, that’s for sure.
In short, the D/W series was the pickup truck line of Dodge from late 1960 to late 1993. Since then, it officially became a staple of the Ram sub-brand and only since 2010 was marketed solely under the Ram Trucks division. But wait, there’s more to it, as the Dodge Ram branding first came into use in 1981, and the D/W series soldiered on until the complete redesign of the 1993 model year.
So, the original iteration of the Ram pickup truck was also the final generation of the classic Dodge D/W series – and it effectively bridged the gap between vintage and modern creations of the company. That’s seriously mixed up, right? Well, for today’s intents and purposes, all we must remember is this architecture was also shared with the full-size Dodge Ramcharger SUV, a model that proudly competed against the Chevy K5 Blazer and Ford Bronco during the roaring 1980s.
This might help us understand why Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who clearly knows how to juggle with the automotive eras, now gives Mopar fans both fresh and old reasons to rejoice – instead of scolding him. He narrowly avoided the backlash for his latest digital project because the pixel master refrained from calling his virtual pickup truck design a “Dodge Ram/Charger.”
That would have been a serious transgression for diehard fans of the full-size vintage SUV, probably. Anyway, now we can just contend with a 1980s Dodge Ram pickup truck that feels like a classic restomod by way of using a bunch of contemporary parts like the lowered suspension setup plus the beefy wheel, tire, and brake combination.
Alas, something is always amiss with these CGI visions – and this time around that would be the hidden headlight-style front end that is reminiscent of the late 1960s Charger muscle cars!
