Olds Cutlass 442 Gets CGI-Blown to Raw Widebody Smithereens for the Sake of Art

While the Ford Mustangs, Dodge Chargers, and Chevy Camaros of the time usually needed a little bit of help to transcend the pony car classification, the Olds were in a different league from the very beginning – and even before turning into a separate model series (between 1968 and 1971) or spawning the legendary Hurst/Olds. Alas, all good things did come to an end – back during the 1987 model year.That surely does not mean that Oldsmobile and its fabled 442 have been left without fans – both in the real world and across the virtual realm. A case in point to be made here is by the Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who is back into Americana action with a classic hoot.So, after showing off an entire Fox Body Ford Mustang series that felt ready to blow our digital socks off, a slammed widebody Caddy Escalade that acted all V10 like a virtual luxury swamp monster , or a C4 Corvette that wanted to be looked at while it CGI-played with its hidden headlights, now the pixel master has cooked up a hardcore Olds 442 transformation. One that it even made people go berserk due to not knowing if this was a real body kit or not…Well, it is probably merely wishful thinking, which is quite sad. After all, an Olds 442 dressed up in maroon and with a modern crimson roll-caged interior would have been an absolute hoot when riding slammed and widebody with the desire to blow everything and everyone to CGI smithereens…