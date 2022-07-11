Kia EV6 GT Looks Great with Carbon Fiber Rear Wing and Bronze Wheels

Automakers today spend months or even years designing their next car models, which seem to be more overstyled than ever before, but the imagination of independent car designers knows no boundaries and they often come with even more amazing rendering of what a certain model could be.
Digital artist Zephyr Designz is famous for his extreme visual modifications and his latest creation is a Kia EV6 GT conversion with a massive carbon fiber rear wing.
As seen in the realistic renderings Zephyr Designz has imagined with the use of CGI, the powerful EV6 crossover has been turned into a menacing hot hatchback that looks prepared to take on any time attack challenge.
Perhaps the artist considered the electric vehicle’s exterior design didn’t properly convey the car’s capabilities, so he went for quite extreme visual modifications. The first thing we notice is the custom wide bodykit, complete with the huge wing at the back, a design element that would help the EV produce high levels of downforce, but it would also significantly affect its drag coefficient.
The massive rear wing is not the only thing that catches your eye, though. The other noticeable detail are the aftermarket bronze wheels that seem to fit the wheelarches entirely, meaning they are larger than the stock 21-inch alloys.
In the front, big double canards are visible on the bumper, along with carbon-fiber splitter and a vented hood, all inspired by DTM racers. On the sides, the fender add-ons come with integrated vents that make the EV a lot wider.
While these are just fictional renderings by Zephyr Designz, they serve to show the potential for tuning of electric vehicles like the Kia EV6 or even the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 N sibling.
Just as a reminder, the stock award-winning Kia EV6 GT features dual electric motors that deliver 577 hp (430 kW / 585 PS) and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque, as well as a 77.4 kWh battery pack. It can go from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in just 3.5 seconds and achieves a top speed of 260 kph (162 mph).
While these performance numbers are impressive enough, the wide-body EV6 envisioned by Zephyr Designs would definitely benefit from some enhancements to match its new supercar looks.
