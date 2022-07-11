U326-Based Lincoln Mark LT Imagines the Near Past From a Pickup Truck Perspective

In case you have not heard about it, there is a different king across the full-size pickup truck segment after the first six months of the year, and it is not the one you would expect. So, would mitigation have been able to prevent that?
The usual stance across the workhorse battlefield is simple – Ford rules undefeated, GM and Ram Trucks battle for second place. And it has been like that for decades, save for the first six months of 2022 when the F-Series was not at the top of the sales charts. It remains to be seen whether the Detroit Three will reshuffle the standings once again before the end of the year. Though, if not, maybe Ford should have done something, and a bit faster.
Remember, the F-Series has been sold under the company’s main banners – Ford, Mercury, and Lincoln – over the years, just like GM does with Chevy and GMC, for example. But the near past has been devoid of either the Mercury M-Series or the Lincoln Blackwood and the Mark LT successor. The latter two have been sold during the 2000s, as opposed to 1948 to 1968 for the M-Series, so one could say they are a bit fresher in our minds and souls.
At least for one automotive fan. That would be Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who knows how to juggle across various series, but now gives his fans major reasons to ask, ‘what year is this?’ And this is all because his modern interpretation of a third-generation Lincoln Mark LT was supposed to have arrived in 2017, not 2022!
As it turns out, his favorite Lincoln Navigator generation is the one with the U326 internal designation code, which had a lengthy run (summer 2006 to summer 2017) and quite a tardive refresh that only lasted from 2015 to 2017. As far as we can tell, the latter was used as the basis for a “new” generation Lincoln Mark LT full-size pickup truck companion for the Ford F-150.
And it does not look half bad, so it certainly begs the question. If there was an ensemble of Ford and Lincoln F-Series/Mark LT, would have GM won the half-year truck battle anymore?
